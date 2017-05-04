Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its bid for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc. a second time, adding cash to the offer eight days before shareholders cast a decisive vote on the deal.

CIBC said Thursday that the new bid is its “best and final offer,” infusing an extra $3.00 in cash per PrivateBancorp share into its cash-and-stock proposal.

The extra money pegs CIBC’s offer at about $4.9-billion (U.S.), or $60.43 per share. But that is still shy of the effective bid price CIBC put on the table in late March, when it sweetened its proposed purchase price by 20 per cent. Since then, CIBC’s share price has declined by about 4 per cent to $109.14 (Canadian) at Wednesday’s close on the Toronto Stock Exchange, which dragged down the value of its bid.

The U.S. bank’s stock was trading at $57.55 (U.S.) at Wednesday’s close on the Nasdaq exchange.

The deal also came under added pressure in late April when shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that PrivateBancorp shareholders vote against the proposed takeover, despite the revised bid CIBC submitted at the end of March. Opinion has been split, as another advisory firm, Glass Lewis, supports voting for the merger, and analysts have been unsure whether the deal would pass in a vote.

CIBC’s latest offer is for $27.20 in cash and 0.4176 CIBC common shares for each share of PrivateBancorp. That works out to $3-billion (Canadian) in cash and 33.5 million CIBC shares, or 45 per cent cash and 55 per cent stock. The boards of directors of both banks unanimously approved the new terms.

“We believe that this does materially increase the likelihood of success,” said John Aiken, an analyst at Barclays Capital Canada Inc., in a research note on Thursday morning.

The proposed deal was first announced in late June, 2016, but the a shareholder vote scheduled for December was postponed after a run-up in U.S. bank valuations after the American presidential election pushed PrivateBancorp’s share price higher.

A shareholder vote on the twice-revised deal is now scheduled for May 12. Should shareholders vote for the deal, the bank expects to close the transaction in June. CIBC plans to adjust the record date of its next quarterly dividend to allow PrivateBancorp shareholders to participate, should the deal not be consummated in time.

Report Typo/Error