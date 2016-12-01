Canada’s largest lenders continue to churn out solid earnings, with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce the latest to report encouraging profits.

CIBC’s fourth-quarter profit income rose to $931-million from $778-million a year earlier. While that marks a large jump, it is tough to compare the two time periods because CIBC announced large restructuring charge in late 2015 that lowered earnings. The bank announced another charge in the fourth quarter of 2016, but it was smaller amount, worth $134-million.

