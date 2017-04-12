Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has agreed to be the anchor tenant of a new, two-tower development in the heart of Toronto’s bustling financial district that will serve as the bank’s headquarters.

The property, which is known today as Bay Park Centre, is located at 81 and 141 Bay Street, across from Union Station and the Air Canada Centre. It will serve as a campus for roughly 15,000 of the bank’s Toronto-area employees, according to a news release on Wednesday.

CIBC plans to lease up to 1.75 million square-feet of office space in the two connected buildings, which will be developed and jointly managed by Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines. The design is by architects WilkinsonEyre and Adamson Associates, and construction begins this spring, with the first tower scheduled to be completed in 2020, followed by the second in 2023.

Terms of the lease agreement have not been disclosed, but CIBC doesn’t expect the lease terms, or required investments in the development, will affect its financial targets.

“There’s no impact, in terms of our [earnings per share] projections,” said chief commercial officer Stephen Forbes, in an interview.

The country’s fifth-largest lender will have exclusive naming rights for the new development, and plans to rebrand the centre in the coming months. Between 2020 and 2023, all but about 6,000 of the bank’s employees in the Greater Toronto Area will relocate to the buildings, which will house a total of 2.9 million square feet of office space. But CIBC expects to keep a presence in the Commerce Court building at Bay Street and King Street, which it currently calls home.

Mr. Forbes said the new office space will create efficiencies and help foster collaboration by bringing so many of the bank’s employees together in the same space, which he says is “the most-coveted” in the downtown core.

“We tend to have to go outside of our existing premises to bring large amounts of our employees together, either through town halls, meetings or client events,” he added. “It allows us to bring people together in a very, very different way.”

Today, the bank has its Toronto-area office staff spread across more than 20 buildings across the city. Many of the leases to these properties are expiring in the coming years, making the timing right for the bank’s move to Bay Park Centre, Mr. Forbes said.

CIBC has not yet decided which offices it will be moving out of, but Mr. Forbes said it will be consolidating its real estate portfolio.

“We’re going to require multiple spaces for different reasons,” he said. “But I would say that we’re going to reduce our existing building footprint, let’s call it, roughly by half. But that’s just a ballpark right now.”

Blackwood Partners advised CIBC on the transaction, while Cushman & Wakefield advised Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines.

