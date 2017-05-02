Canada’s biggest theatre chain Cineplex Inc. reported declining box-office revenue on Tuesday, but shifting attendance trends, with premium-experience offerings comprising 45 per cent of that– bringing in “record” first-quarter per-patron revenue of $9.97.

Total revenue was $394.2-million, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for items including change in fair value of financial instrument items, of $59.4-million. Both were up 4 per cent from the same quarter last year. Cineplex posted a profit of $23-million for the quarter ending March 31, up 7 per cent, with diluted earnings of 37 cents per share. It also announced a 3.7-per-cent dividend increase to $1.68 per share on an annual basis.

The company’s transition from multiplex chain to media-and-entertainment conglomerate continued in the quarter, as its amusement and media divisions – which range from digital retail-network signage to its new “Rec Room” live-entertainment complexes to its rapidly growing eSports endeavors – saw growth, while a “weaker film slate” shoved attendance down 4.8 per cent year-over-year.

Box office revenue was $195.4-million, down 1.7 per cent. Food service revenue rose 1.7 per cent to $113.9-million. Media revenue grew 2.6 per cent, to $33.9-million.

A pair of fourth-quarter acquisitions of American companies into its amusements division, meanwhile, rocketed amusement revenues up 59 per cent to $41.4-million, but also pushed up other operating expenses by $14.4-million, or 12.2 per cent. It also led to a quarterly increase in depreciation of property, equipment and leaseholds of $2.6-million

