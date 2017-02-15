Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Customers purchase movie tickets at the Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto in this file photo. (Matthew Sherwood For The Globe and Mail)
Josh O’Kane

The Globe and Mail

Cineplex Inc.’s fourth-quarter profit plunged 70 per cent in 2016 from the previous year, forcing full-year profit down 42 per cent from the record year 2015 led by the great success of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Fourth-quarter profit was $23.3-million (Canadian), or 37 cents per share, down sharply from $77-million, and $1.22 per share, from the same period last year.

Over the course of the year, profit fell to $78-million, or $1.26 per share, from $134.2-million or $2.13 per share.

Despite the promise of offshoot film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story this past December, attendance for last year fell 3 per cent over 2015, during which five of the highest-grossing films of all time opened. However, per-customer box-office and concession revenue rose slightly in 2016.

Total revenue last year increased to $1.5-billion, up 8 per cent from a year earlier, thanks in part to the consolidation of amusement, games and vending-equipment businesses into its recently renamed subsidiary, Player One Amusement Group. The group also acquired a Florida-based competitor late last year.

Follow Josh O’Kane on Twitter: @joshokane

 
