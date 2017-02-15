Cineplex Inc.’s fourth-quarter profit plunged 70 per cent in 2016 from the previous year, forcing full-year profit down 42 per cent from the record year 2015 led by the great success of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Fourth-quarter profit was $23.3-million (Canadian), or 37 cents per share, down sharply from $77-million, and $1.22 per share, from the same period last year.

Over the course of the year, profit fell to $78-million, or $1.26 per share, from $134.2-million or $2.13 per share.

Despite the promise of offshoot film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story this past December, attendance for last year fell 3 per cent over 2015, during which five of the highest-grossing films of all time opened. However, per-customer box-office and concession revenue rose slightly in 2016.

Total revenue last year increased to $1.5-billion, up 8 per cent from a year earlier, thanks in part to the consolidation of amusement, games and vending-equipment businesses into its recently renamed subsidiary, Player One Amusement Group. The group also acquired a Florida-based competitor late last year.

Report Typo/Error