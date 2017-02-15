Cineplex Inc.’s fourth-quarter profit plunged 70 per cent in 2016 from the previous year, forcing full-year profit down 42 per cent from the strong 2015 led by the success of record-breaking Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Fourth-quarter profit was $23.3-million (Canadian), or 37 cents per share, down sharply from $77-million, and $1.22 per share, from the same period last year. Overall revenue fell 5.4 per cent, year-over-year, missing analyst expectations.

Released in December, 2015, Star Wars: The Force Awakens became the highest-grossing film of all time, and the difference could be felt in box-office revenue last quarter, which fell 9.6 per cent over the same period in 2015, when the blockbuster was released.

Despite the promise of offshoot film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story this past December, attendance in the fourth quarter fell 12 per cent over the prior year. In a research note, Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige said the decline was “fully expected” thanks to the “tough” precedent set by The Force Awakens and the blockbuster fourth-quarter 2015.

However, per-customer box-office revenue shot to $9.90 last quarter, up 27 cents – a record for the cinema chain, thanks to increased appetite for its premium offerings such as films screened in 3-D or IMAX, as well as VIP programs. These accounted for 48 per cent of box-office revenue, up from 46.8 per cent the prior-year fourth-quarter.

The lower attendance figures drove down food-service revenue by 7.3 per cent, but per-patron revenue actually rose to $5.75 – another record, the company said, attributed to broader food-service offerings, including at VIP theatres, boosting the value of average transactions.

Over the course of 2016, profit fell to $78-million, or $1.26 per share, from $134.2-million or $2.13 per share the previous year.

Total revenue last year increased to $1.5-billion, up 8 per cent from a year earlier. This is thanks in part to the consolidation of amusement, games and vending-equipment businesses into its recently renamed subsidiary, Player One Amusement Group. The group also acquired a Florida-based competitor late last year.

The refocusing of its amusement business is part of a broader diversification effort across the company. It opened its first “Rec Room” dining and entertainment centre in Edmonton last quarter, drawing in $2.7-million from its operations.

Its media division continued to add customers, including a deal with Ivanhoé Cambridge to install and run a digital-display network at 21 malls across Canada. But its overall media revenue fell 4.6 per cent in the fourth quarter, as the lack of a strong follow-up to The Force Awakens forced down preshow revenue.

Cineplex operates 164 theatres across Canada.

Report Typo/Error