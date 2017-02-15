Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Customers purchase movie tickets at the Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto in this file photo. (Matthew Sherwood For The Globe and Mail)
Customers purchase movie tickets at the Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto in this file photo. (Matthew Sherwood For The Globe and Mail)

Cineplex profit takes hit in fourth quarter Add to ...

Josh O’Kane

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Cineplex Inc.’s fourth-quarter profit plunged 70 per cent in 2016 from the previous year, forcing full-year profit down 42 per cent from the strong 2015 led by the success of record-breaking Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Fourth-quarter profit was $23.3-million (Canadian), or 37 cents per share, down sharply from $77-million, and $1.22 per share, from the same period last year. Overall revenue fell 5.4 per cent, year-over-year, missing analyst expectations.

Released in December, 2015, Star Wars: The Force Awakens became the highest-grossing film of all time, and the difference could be felt in box-office revenue last quarter, which fell 9.6 per cent over the same period in 2015, when the blockbuster was released.

Despite the promise of offshoot film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story this past December, attendance in the fourth quarter fell 12 per cent over the prior year. In a research note, Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige said the decline was “fully expected” thanks to the “tough” precedent set by The Force Awakens and the blockbuster fourth-quarter 2015.

However, per-customer box-office revenue shot to $9.90 last quarter, up 27 cents – a record for the cinema chain, thanks to increased appetite for its premium offerings such as films screened in 3-D or IMAX, as well as VIP programs. These accounted for 48 per cent of box-office revenue, up from 46.8 per cent the prior-year fourth-quarter.

The lower attendance figures drove down food-service revenue by 7.3 per cent, but per-patron revenue actually rose to $5.75 – another record, the company said, attributed to broader food-service offerings, including at VIP theatres, boosting the value of average transactions.

Over the course of 2016, profit fell to $78-million, or $1.26 per share, from $134.2-million or $2.13 per share the previous year.

Total revenue last year increased to $1.5-billion, up 8 per cent from a year earlier. This is thanks in part to the consolidation of amusement, games and vending-equipment businesses into its recently renamed subsidiary, Player One Amusement Group. The group also acquired a Florida-based competitor late last year.

The refocusing of its amusement business is part of a broader diversification effort across the company. It opened its first “Rec Room” dining and entertainment centre in Edmonton last quarter, drawing in $2.7-million from its operations.

Its media division continued to add customers, including a deal with Ivanhoé Cambridge to install and run a digital-display network at 21 malls across Canada. But its overall media revenue fell 4.6 per cent in the fourth quarter, as the lack of a strong follow-up to The Force Awakens forced down preshow revenue.

Cineplex operates 164 theatres across Canada.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Josh O’Kane on Twitter: @joshokane

 
  • Cineplex Inc
    $50.06
    -1.80
    (-3.47%)
  • Updated February 15 9:38 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular