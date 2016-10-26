Canada’s housing agency has issued a red warning for the country’s real estate market amid concerns about high prices in British Columbia and Ontario.

“For Canada as a whole, the growth in house prices remains elevated. After adjusting for inflation, house prices climbed 11 per cent in the second quarter of 2016 from a year ago,” Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said in a new report. “In combination with the existing evidence of overvaluation, the overall assessment for Canada is thus raised from moderate to strong evidence of problematic conditions.”

Evan Siddall, the federal Crown corporation’s chief executive officer, said last week that CMHC would be issuing the red alert – confirmed Wednesday in the agency’s housing market assessment.

Under CMHC’s overall risk ratings of 15 metropolitan markets, it moved Hamilton from moderate (yellow warning) to strong (red warning) risk of problems.

The agency maintained its overall red warnings for Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Saskatoon and Regina, meaning there are now six regions displaying “strong evidence of problematic conditions,” with the addition of Hamilton.

“Price growth remains elevated in Vancouver and continues to strengthen in Victoria, Abbotsford and Kelowna,” CMHC said. “The growth in house prices continues in Toronto and is spreading to more adjacent cities.”

Four metropolitan markets are continuing to have moderate risks (Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montreal and Quebec City) while five others are deemed a low risk for problematic conditions (Victoria, Ottawa, Halifax, Moncton and St. John’s).

“To reflect continuing overvaluation, and the widespread price growth in British Columbia and Ontario, the overall level of evidence for problematic conditions in the housing market across Canada is raised to strong,” the federal agency said.

The agency looks at four key signs of concern: “Overheating, price acceleration, overvaluation and overbuilding.”

In a separate report on the country’s housing outlook, CMHC expects the range for average prices for various types of housing will increase nationally next year and in 2018. The average price for all types of residential properties is forecast to be from $473,400 to $495,000 this year.

The range next year is predicted to be from $483,600 to $507,800, and in 2018, from $497,700 to $525,100 on the Multiple Listing Service.

British Columbia and Ontario “constitute about two-thirds of all national resales, and therefore have led the national MLS price trajectory,” CMHC said.

“Average MLS home prices will continue increasing, but at a slower pace for Ontario and British Columbia in 2017 and 2018, than in 2016, partly because of a compositional effect from lower sales at the high end of the market. Other provinces should experience a relatively stable and positive growth over the forecast horizon.”

Housing starts in Canada could slip slightly next year and dip again in 2018.

