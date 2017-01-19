Residents of Hanna, Alta. have erected a sign showing their feelings about government policies. JEFF MCINTOSH/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The hand-painted sign on a bumpy road on the east side of Hanna speaks volumes. `Hanna supports coal, cows, gas and oil,” it says bluntly. The sign includes a circle with a line through it over the words “carbon tax.” The town is worried about a new carbon levy and the provincial government’s plan to shut down coal-fired power plant by 2030. Alberta’s climate-change plan includes an accelerated phase-out coal, which accounted for 55 per cent of electricity generation in the province in 2014.



A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Company’s Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alberta JEFF MCINTOSH/THE CANADIAN PRESS

“If it’s a complete 100 per cent closure we’re going to lose 200 full-time, well-paying jobs. That’s about 7.5 per cent of our population,” says Hanna Mayor Chris Warwick.

Warwick says some families are already looking at moving out of Hanna if they can find work elsewhere and he worries about a snowball effect.

The main street is seen through a car windshield in Hanna, Alberta JEFF MCINTOSH/THE CANADIAN PRESS

“It’s really hard right now even just to attract any investment into town. There’s a lot of speculation that you’re going to lose a bunch of your population. How can you get any business or convince industry to invest in our community? That’s a big hurdle right now.”



Alberta has pledged to work with Ottawa and communities affected by the phase out to explore options for the future, including transitioning to gas or hydro.



Still businesses are worried.

A vacant store for sale on the main street in Hanna, Alberta JEFF MCINTOSH/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Wind blows snow through a main intersection on a frigid day in Hanna, Alberta JEFF MCINTOSH/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Dale Crowle, who runs Hanna Building Supplies, says his customers are concerned.

“There’s going to be a lot of job losses. The tax base will be tough, resale on housing will be tough. There’s not a lot of new homes going up in Hanna,” he says.

“People are nervous. We see it every day here. It’s going to be tough.”

Dale Crowle, owner of Hanna Building Supplies, worries for the future of the small Alberta town of Hanna, Alberta JEFF MCINTOSH/THE CANADIAN PRESS







