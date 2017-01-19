Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Alberta’s climate-change plan puts a coal town on the brink of change

Steam billows from the Sheerness coal fired generating station near Hanna, Alberta. JEFF MCINTOSH/THE CANADIAN PRESS
Hanna, a town of 2,700, 230 kilometres northeast of Calgary cannot attract new business or convince industry to invest in their community as Alberta’s climate-change plan phases out coal. Families make plans to move away with 200 full-time jobs on the line.

Bill Graveland

Hanna, Alberta The Canadian Press Last updated:

Residents of Hanna, Alta. have erected a sign showing their feelings about government policies.

The hand-painted sign on a bumpy road on the east side of Hanna speaks volumes. `Hanna supports coal, cows, gas and oil,” it says bluntly. The sign includes a circle with a line through it over the words “carbon tax.” The town is worried about a new carbon levy and the provincial government’s plan to shut down coal-fired power plant by 2030. Alberta’s climate-change plan includes an accelerated phase-out coal, which accounted for 55 per cent of electricity generation in the province in 2014.

A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Company’s Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alberta

“If it’s a complete 100 per cent closure we’re going to lose 200 full-time, well-paying jobs. That’s about 7.5 per cent of our population,” says Hanna Mayor Chris Warwick.

Warwick says some families are already looking at moving out of Hanna if they can find work elsewhere and he worries about a snowball effect.

The main street is seen through a car windshield in Hanna, Alberta

“It’s really hard right now even just to attract any investment into town. There’s a lot of speculation that you’re going to lose a bunch of your population. How can you get any business or convince industry to invest in our community? That’s a big hurdle right now.”

Alberta has pledged to work with Ottawa and communities affected by the phase out to explore options for the future, including transitioning to gas or hydro.

Still businesses are worried.

A vacant store for sale on the main street in Hanna, Alberta

Wind blows snow through a main intersection on a frigid day in Hanna, Alberta

Dale Crowle, who runs Hanna Building Supplies, says his customers are concerned.

“There’s going to be a lot of job losses. The tax base will be tough, resale on housing will be tough. There’s not a lot of new homes going up in Hanna,” he says.

“People are nervous. We see it every day here. It’s going to be tough.”

Dale Crowle, owner of Hanna Building Supplies, worries for the future of the small Alberta town of Hanna, Alberta



Report Typo/Error

Next story

loading