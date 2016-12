As investors debate the potential pros and cons of Donald Trump’s election victory, there is one group in the business community that is undeniably benefiting: companies with pension plans.

Since Mr. Trump’s victory on Nov. 8, bond yields have climbed steadily, adding to gains that began in September. The impact on pension plans has been dramatic, pushing the average funded status of plans up by 5 percentage points since early November alone.

