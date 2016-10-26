The Competition Bureau has stepped up its investigation of Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its pricing practices with its suppliers in a high-stakes grocery industry inquiry.

Competition commissioner John Pecman this month asked the Federal Court to force four key Loblaw suppliers, including General Mills Canada Corp. (Cheerios cereal) and Wrigley Canada (Excel gum), to produce documents and sworn evidence about their dealings with the country’s largest grocer compared with those at key rivals to assess whether Loblaw activities could be anti-competitive.

Report Typo/Error