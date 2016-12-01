The Mondelez cookie and cracker factory in Montreal will close by the end of 2017, resulting in the disappearance of 454 jobs.

The job losses will take place on a gradual basis.

Company spokeswoman Stephanie Cass says the decision followed a company review of its supply chain.

Cass did not provide many details, calling it a “difficult day” for employees.

She said the company will maintain its activities in its five other Canadian factories.

