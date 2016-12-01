Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Oreo cookies are seen in this file photo. Cookie-maker Mondelez said Thursday it will close its Montreal facility by the end of next year. (Kin Cheung/The Associated Press)
Oreo-maker Mondelez to shutter Montreal plant, cut 454 jobs Add to ...

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

The Mondelez cookie and cracker factory in Montreal will close by the end of 2017, resulting in the disappearance of 454 jobs.

The job losses will take place on a gradual basis.

Company spokeswoman Stephanie Cass says the decision followed a company review of its supply chain.

Cass did not provide many details, calling it a “difficult day” for employees.

She said the company will maintain its activities in its five other Canadian factories.

