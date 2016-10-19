Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Corus Entertainment's headquarters in Toronto. (Cole Buston/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Reuters

Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit as it digested Shaw Communications Inc’s media business, which it acquired in a $2.65-billion deal in January.

Corus’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to $25,000 in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31 from $17.8-million a year earlier.

Corus broke even on a per-share basis, compared with a profit of 21 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share, less than half of analysts’ average estimate of 15 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue nearly doubled to C$384.5-million, reflecting the acquisition, but still missed the average estimate of $389.4-million.

