Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Corus Entertainment's headquarters is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016. (Cole Buston/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Corus Entertainment's headquarters is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016. (Cole Buston/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Corus quarterly revenue more than doubles Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc’s quarterly revenue more than doubled as it added more subscribers and gained from its 2016 acquisition of media assets from sister company Shaw Communications Inc.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $71.1-million in the first quarter ended Nov. 30 from $41.3-million a year earlier.

The company reported earnings of 36 cents per share, compared with 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company’s revenue more than doubled to about $468-million.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular