Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Pedestrians walk past a Couche-Tard convenience store in Montreal. (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)
Pedestrians walk past a Couche-Tard convenience store in Montreal. (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)

Couche-Tard boosts dividend; profit dips Add to ...

LAVAL, Que. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a profit of $324.0-million (U.S.) for its latest quarter, down 22 per cent from a year ago.

The company upped its quarterly dividend by 1.25 cents or 16 per cent to nine cents per share.

The increase came as the convenience store chain, which reports in U.S. dollars, said its second-quarter profit amounted to 57 cents per diluted share, down from $415.7-million or 73 cents per diluted share in the comparable period a year earlier.

The company said the drop was a result of various factors including a boost from the sale of its lubricants business last year.

After adjustments in both years, Couche-Tard says it earned $331-million or 58 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with $375-million or 66 cents per diluted share a year ago, when it benefited from unusually high fuel margins in the United States.

Revenue for the 12-weeks ended Oct. 9 totalled $8.4-billion, up $8.7-million or 0.1 per cent from a year ago.

The company’s Canadian banners include Mac’s, but it’s switching to Circle K as its global brand everywhere but Quebec, where Couche-Tard will remain the company’s main banner.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog