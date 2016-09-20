Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Couche Tard founder and chairman Alain Bouchard (left), gets help with his microphone from chief executive Brian Hannasch before the start of the company's annual meeting, Tuesday, September 20, 2016 in Laval, Quebec. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Couche Tard founder and chairman Alain Bouchard (left), gets help with his microphone from chief executive Brian Hannasch before the start of the company's annual meeting, Tuesday, September 20, 2016 in Laval, Quebec. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Bertrand Marotte

LAVAL, QUE. — The Globe and Mail

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Executive chairman Alain Bouchard ran into flak at the outset of the company’s annual meeting Tuesday when an irate shareholder complained about the chief executive officer’s lack of French-language skills.

“I find this somewhat insulting,” Yvon Gagnon told Mr. Bouchard, saying the founder and chairman promised two years ago – when he handed over the CEO title to Iowa-born Brian Hannasch – that Mr. Hannasch would learn to speak French.

“You gave your word,” Mr. Gagnon said after shareholders re-elected the 11 members of the Board, including Mr. Hannasch.

“I steered him in another direction,” Mr. Bouchard replied.

“We worked on expanding the company. There wasn’t any time” for French lessons.

Mr. Hannasch’s lack of familiarity with French has been raised in the past by critics and shareholders of the homegrown Quebec corporate champion, whose four founding shareholders are francophone.

Couche-Tard has become a major convenience store player in the U.S.

But the annual meeting – usually taking place in Laval – is still conducted mostly in French.

