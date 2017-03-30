Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The entrance to the Trump International Hotel and Tower, in Toronto (Ian Willms for The Globe and Mail)
The entrance to the Trump International Hotel and Tower, in Toronto (Ian Willms for The Globe and Mail)

Court approves stalking horse bid for Trump Tower in Toronto Add to ...

TORONTO — Reuters

Published

Last updated

An Ontario court judge on Thursday approved the sale of a downtown Toronto hotel and condominium high-rise bearing U.S. President Donald Trump’s name to the tower’s main debt holder, according to documents posted on the receiver’s website.

The court-run sale of Trump International Hotel & Tower had received no bids apart from a stalking horse offer of $298-million by JCF Capital ULC, which bought the $301-million ($226.11-million U.S.) owed on the tower’s construction loan last fall.

The court process only indirectly involves Trump, whose sprawling business empire licenses its brand and manages the Toronto property on behalf of the developer, Talon International Inc.

Representatives for JCF and Talon could not be immediately reached for comment.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

A look back at the wobbly history of Toronto's Trump Tower (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular