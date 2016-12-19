Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

As he approaches retirement, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. boss Hunter Harrison is downsizing, listing one of his Florida horse ranches for $45-million (U.S.).

The 33.5-acre equestrian compound in West Palm Beach comes with a 10,000-square-foot house with five bathrooms, plenty of bourbon-coloured panelling and a “custom tennis pavilion,” according to the Sotheby’s International Realty listing, which calls it an “exceptional equestrian estate.”

