Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has implemented a new employee disciplinary program, in a bid to improve labour relations and overhaul a dismissal policy criticized as unduly harsh.
Keith Creel, CP’s new chief executive officer, said in a memo to employees the company will use more “non-disciplinary assessments” and “deferred suspensions” instead of actual suspensions to punish those who violate safety rules or the attendance policy.Report Typo/Error
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$145.21-0.41(-0.28%)
