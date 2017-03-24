Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has implemented a new employee disciplinary program, in a bid to improve labour relations and overhaul a dismissal policy criticized as unduly harsh.

Keith Creel, CP’s new chief executive officer, said in a memo to employees the company will use more “non-disciplinary assessments” and “deferred suspensions” instead of actual suspensions to punish those who violate safety rules or the attendance policy.

