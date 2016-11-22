Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has paid $25-million to rival Canadian National Railway Co. to settle a lawsuit over CPR’s attempt to win customers by using turncoat employees and pilfered client lists.
CN, Canada’s largest railway, filed the lawsuit in August, 2015, after discovering a salesman at its container shipping headquarters near Toronto shared customer information with CPR and then quit to work for the Calgary-based freight hauler. CN soon learned another salesman had done the same thing months earlier.Report Typo/Error
Follow @ericatkins2on Twitter:
- Canadian National Railway Co$88.97+0.48(+0.54%)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$202.18+2.68(+1.34%)
- Updated November 22 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.