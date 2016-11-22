Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A CP Rail car at the Canadian Pacific Aberdeen Yard in Hamilton, Ontario on Oct. 20, 2014. (Peter Power For the Globe and Mail)
Eric Atkins

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has paid $25-million to rival Canadian National Railway Co. to settle a lawsuit over CPR’s attempt to win customers by using turncoat employees and pilfered client lists.

CN, Canada’s largest railway, filed the lawsuit in August, 2015, after discovering a salesman at its container shipping headquarters near Toronto shared customer information with CPR and then quit to work for the Calgary-based freight hauler. CN soon learned another salesman had done the same thing months earlier.

