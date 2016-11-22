Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has paid $25-million to rival Canadian National Railway Co. to settle a lawsuit over CPR’s attempt to win customers by using turncoat employees and pilfered client lists.

CN, Canada’s largest railway, filed the lawsuit in August, 2015, after discovering a salesman at its container shipping headquarters near Toronto shared customer information with CPR and then quit to work for the Calgary-based freight hauler. CN soon learned another salesman had done the same thing months earlier.

Report Typo/Error