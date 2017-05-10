Canada’s largest pension fund has joined a rash of other institutional shareholders looking to shake up Bombardier Inc.’s board of directors, withholding its vote for chairman Pierre Beaudoin in the face of widening public opposition to the company’s executive compensation plan.

The decision by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board means the country’s major institutional investors are now solidly behind shaking up the family-controlled company – Mr. Beaudoin is part of that family – after the plane maker announced plans to increase executive pay after receiving cash injections from the federal and Quebec governments.

The manufacturer’s annual meeting takes place Thursday. CPPIB joins others including Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, Quebec’s Solidarity Fund FTQ and British Columbia Investment Management Corp.

In a preview of its voting intentions on its website, CPPIB said it would vote against the management’s recommended advisory vote on its executive compensation approach, and would also withhold votes for directors Vikram Pandit and Patrick Pichette.

