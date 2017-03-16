Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
  (MARK BLINCH/REUTERS)
  (MARK BLINCH/REUTERS)

CPPIB joint venture buys U.S. housing portfolios for $1.6-billion Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Canada’s largest pension fund manager and two partners have acquired $1.6-billion (U.S.) worth of student housing properties in the United States.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it’s making the investment through its joint venture with a major Singapore-based fund manager and a Chicago-based property company.

Together, they are acquiring three separate student housing portfolios through the Scion Student Communities LP.

CPPIB and GIC of Singapore each own a 45 per cent interest in the three portfolios, with the remainder belonging to the Scion Group, which focuses on student housing communities.

The head of CPPIB’s U.S. real estate investments, Hilary Spann, says it’s important for the pension fund manager to achieve significant size in the American student housing sector.

CPPIB manages investments on behalf of the Canada Pension Plan.

As of December, it had $298.1-billion (Canadian) of assets under management in the CPP Fund.

As a result of the deal announced Thursday, the Scion Student Communities LP joint venture has 48 student housing communities with a total of nearly 32,200 beds.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Fed Chair Yellen announces interest rate hike (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular