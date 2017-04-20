Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A CRTC logo is shown in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Canada’s telecom and broadcast regulator ruled on Thursday that all data delivered online must be treated equally by internet service providers, a blow to large companies seeking to leverage either their own or other companies content to win customers.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission specifically ruled that Quebecor Inc’s Videotron can no longer offer music streaming services from the likes of Spotify and Google Music to some wireless customers without them counting against a monthly data allowance.

