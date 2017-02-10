CSX Corp. has extended the deadline to nominate directors as the Florida-based railway negotiates with an activist investor and Hunter Harrison over boardroom representation.

CSX said on Friday the Feb. 10 deadline for board members nominations has been moved to Feb. 24, ahead of the annual meeting vote, a date for which has not been set. Paul Hilal’s Mantle Ridge fund has been in talks with CSX about installing Mr. Harrison as chief executive officer. The talks have reportedly been hung up over how many boardroom seat nominations Mantle Ridge will be offered.

Mr. Harrison left his job as CEO of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. in January to pursue the CSX role, forgoing $118-million in stock and other compensation.

CSX investors have driven up the share price by 29 per cent since Mr. Harrison left CP, betting the Memphis-born executive can wring cost savings out of the company. Mr. Harrison, 72, built his reputation improving three railways: CP, Canadian National Railway Co. and Illinois Central.

Mr. Harrison took the CEO job at CP in 2012 after a bitter proxy contest led by activist investor Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital. He set to work turning what was a laggard into one of North America’s most efficient freight railroads. Profits have almost tripled and the share price has doubled under his watch.

His so-called precision railroading model relies on stricter train scheduling and tight cost controls – fewer, longer trains and a streamlined rail network. Analysts have raised questions about his ability to cut costs and improve network velocity at CSX, given the railway operates in the congested eastern half of the United States. CP, CN and Illinois Central all have longer, straighter networks.

CP operating chief Keith Creel, a longtime understudy of Mr. Harrison, is CP’s new CEO.

Report Typo/Error