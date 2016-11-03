Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What makes Saputo stand out is the difficulty in finding the details in the traditional income statement. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)
Reuters

Saputo Inc, one of Canada’s largest dairy producers, reported a 29 per cent jump in quarterly earnings on Thursday, more than expected.

For its fiscal second quarter, net income rose to $191.8-million, or 48 Canadian cents a share, from $148.6-million, or 37 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Revenue during the quarter, which ended Sept. 30, rose 1.9 per cent to $2.8-billion, in line with expectations.

Analysts were expecting Saputo to earn 45 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Saputo’s shares eased 0.2 per cent to $47.65 in Toronto.

The Montreal-based company, whose brands include Dairyland milk and Armstrong cheese, is among the top cheese producers in the United States and also has significant operations in Argentina and Australia.

