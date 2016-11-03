Saputo Inc, one of Canada’s largest dairy producers, reported a 29 per cent jump in quarterly earnings on Thursday, more than expected.
For its fiscal second quarter, net income rose to $191.8-million, or 48 Canadian cents a share, from $148.6-million, or 37 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue during the quarter, which ended Sept. 30, rose 1.9 per cent to $2.8-billion, in line with expectations.
Analysts were expecting Saputo to earn 45 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Saputo’s shares eased 0.2 per cent to $47.65 in Toronto.
The Montreal-based company, whose brands include Dairyland milk and Armstrong cheese, is among the top cheese producers in the United States and also has significant operations in Argentina and Australia.