The new leader of DavidsTea Inc. says the company is struggling with “self-inflicted” wounds as he looks to oversee a revival of the chain that helped reshape the retail tea market in Canada.

Joel Silver, new chief executive officer of Montreal-based DavidsTea, said the retailer has “distracted” and “overwhelmed” customers with a weekly flow of new – and often unappealing – products arriving at stores. The chain is reducing to monthly its new product introductions, investing in pumping up its digital business and conducting consumer research to help it return to its tea roots, he said.

