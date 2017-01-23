DavidsTea Inc. has helped reshape the retail tea market in Canada with its bright airy stores and sales people trained to engage shoppers on all things tea-related.

The premium chain’s aqua-hued stores, with rows of 150 different loose leaf teas in metal cans on its “tea wall” and takeout tea latte at $4.45 a cup, have brought a new energy to a once sleepy beverage segment.

Report Typo/Error