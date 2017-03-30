Canadian discount retailer Dollarama Inc. reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as customers spent more in its stores.

The Montreal-based company said the rise in sales was aided by a 7.8 per cent increase in the average checkout bill.

Dollarama also said it opened 26 new stores in the fourth quarter.

The retailer has revised its long-term target of 1,400 stores to 1,700 stores, over the next 8-10 years across Canada, after a review of market potential.

Dollarama increased its quarterly dividend to 11 cents per share from 10 cents.

The company’s same-store sales rose 5.8 per cent in the quarter ended Jan. 29, compared with a 7.9 per cent rise a year earlier.

Net income rose to $146.1-million, or $1.24 per share, in the quarter, from $124.8-million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average estimated income of $1.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales jumped 11.5 per cent to $854.5-million, beating analysts’ average estimate of $846.9-million.

