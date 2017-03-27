Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Diamonds from various areas of the Ekati diamond mine are seen in this file photo.
Diamonds from various areas of the Ekati diamond mine are seen in this file photo.

Dominion Diamond to explore strategic options, including sale Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Canadian diamond miner Dominion Diamond Corp, target of a $1.1-billion unsolicited bid by privately held The Washington Cos, said on Monday it would explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.

Last week, M&G Investments, Dominion’s largest shareholder, had advised the company to run a formal sales process and open its books to interested parties.

TD Securities Inc is the company’s financial adviser.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular