Donald Trump can be pursued for some claims made by investors in a hybrid hotel-condo tower in Toronto bearing his name, the Ontario Court of Appeal has ruled.

The court reversed an earlier decision to throw out a case brought against Mr. Trump and associates by the investors, who said they were misled into investing in the development in Toronto’s financial district. The investors bought units that were placed into a pool of rooms to be rented out at luxury rates by the hotel’s operator.

“There would be no factual or legal basis to hold my client liable, principally because my client did not enter into a contract with any of the buyers, did not sell anything to any of the buyers, and did not receive any money from any of the buyers,” said Alan Garten, general counsel for Trump Organization, which manages the

65-storey property.

Lawyers for Mr. Trump and two others had argued that no misrepresentations had been made or that in any event they should not attract personal liability.

Last year, a lower court absolved the real estate businessman and Republican presidential candidate of any personal responsibility, as his company had only licensed the Trump name to Talon International Development Inc., which owns the property.

In the ruling handed down on Thursday, Ontario Justice Paul Rouleau dismissed claims against Mr. Trump and two associates for misrepresentation and breach of a ruling by a securities regulator. But he said it was unfair for the original ruling to dismiss claims “based on oppression, collusion, or breach of fiduciary duties,” and these can still be heard in court.

Mr. Trump “is still a defendant in this action … and he can still be held liable to these people for damages,” said Mitchell Wine, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. “This court said you’re still very much part of this thing, and you still have to answer to all of these allegations other than the two that the court considered in this decision.”

The ruling said Talon must pay damages to one buyer for “negligent misrepresentation” and another sale must be rescinded.

