Garth Drabinsky admits his role in the fraud at Livent Inc., but is dedicating his life to “making things right” and wants the ability to run and direct his own live-theatre company, his lawyer told an Ontario Securities Commission Wednesday.

In opening remarks at Mr. Drabinsky’s long-awaited OSC hearing, lawyer Richard Shekter said Mr. Drabinsky is not challenging the allegations of wrongdoing levelled against him by the commission, but is only challenging the OSC’s proposed penalties in his case.

He said Mr. Drabinsky proposed a settlement agreement to end the OSC’s case, but it was rejected because the commission did not agree with proposals that would allow Mr. Drabinsky to serve as a director or officer of his own family company and to trade securities for his own accounts.

He called the OSC’s proposed penalties “arbitrarily punitive, serving no useful purpose.”

“Mr. Drabinsky did the things that are alleged between 1993 and 1998 – between 19 and 24 years ago,” Mr. Shekter said. “Since that time, he has dedicated himself to making things right. … He served hard time, which was a sobering experience. He has not only learned his lesson, he has turned it around.”

Mr. Shekter said some of Canada’s most prominent business executives will testify on Mr. Drabinsky’s behalf at the OSC hearing, including Geoff Beattie, who previously managed Woodbridge Co. for Canada’s Thomson family; Richard Stursberg, former head of English language services at the CBC; and former federal court of appeal justice Allen Linden.

He said he will also table 24 letters of support for Mr. Drabinsky from prominent people in business and entertainment.

Almost 20 years after the collapse of Livent Inc., the OSC finally launched its case against Mr. Drabinsky on Wednesday, telling a hearing that the entertainment producer should face sanctions for his role in a long-running fraud at the theatre company.

OSC lawyer Pamela Foy said appropriate penalties in a case like Mr. Drabinsky’s include a complete ban from serving as a director or officer of a company or from trading securities in Toronto.

She said there is no precedent for allowing the sort of exceptions or “carve outs” Mr. Drabinsky is seeking because he was the key person who directed a criminal fraud, and he does not need the “carve outs” to be able to earn a living.

She said Mr. Drabinsky has already set up a business structure to work as a creative producer developing entertainment programs – including a new live theatre show, Sousatzka, which is opening for previews on Saturday.

Under that structure, he does not own the company producing the programming and works as an employee who draws a salary rather than an officer of the company.

Ms. Foy said the OSC’s goal is to protect the capital markets, not to protect Mr. Drabinsky’s interests, noting he “is not the victim in this proceeding.”

“Mr. Drabinsky has every right to continue to earn a living in the entertainment industry or otherwise,” she said. “He does not, however, have a right to continue to participate in the capital markets.”

Livent was a Toronto-based theatre company that produced hits such as Phantom of the Opera before it collapsed in 1998 when new owners raised concerns about accounting problems they had discovered at the company.

Mr. Drabinsky’s OSC hearing is opening 19 years after the company’s collapse because the case has faced a series of delays.

The OSC initially levelled allegations against Mr. Drabinsky and two other former Livent executives in 2001, but the case was put on hold while the three faced a criminal trial.

Mr. Drabinsky and Livent co-founder Myron Gottlieb were convicted of fraud for manipulating Livent’s books in the 1990s, allowing the company to file false financial statements in every quarter it was a public company from 1993 to 1998.

They were sentenced to five years and four years in jail, respectively, but both have since been released and have completed their parole periods.

A third accused, former vice-president of finance Gordon Eckstein, pleaded guilty to fraud in 2007 and received a conditional sentence of two years less a day, including one year of house arrest.

After the trial was completed, the OSC’s case was further delayed because Mr. Drabinsky and Mr. Gottlieb appealed their criminal convictions to the Supreme Court of Canada, which rejected his application for leave to appeal in 2012.

The commission finally revived its dormant case in 2013, filing a new and simpler statement of allegations against the three former executives. The new case relies on their criminal cases, arguing convictions for fraud involving the distribution of financial statements in Ontario constitute the basis for penalties under the Ontario Securities Act.

The approach means the OSC is basing its arguments on the fact the men were criminally convicted without having to re-argue all the details of the original improper activity.

Mr. Gottlieb and Mr. Eckstein reached voluntary settlements with the OSC in 2014 and 2015, and both were barred for life from working as directors or officers of companies, but Mr. Eckstein was granted an exception to continue serving as an officer of the company he has worked for since 2003.

Both men were also banned from working as registrants in the financial industry. Mr. Gottlieb’s settlement also included a 15-year ban from trading securities, but he was allowed an exception for his own registered retirement savings plan. Neither man paid financial penalties as part of his settlement.

At Mr. Gottlieb’s settlement hearing in 2014, OSC laywer Jed Friedman said the penalties would ensure he had “limited access” to Ontario’s capital markets in the future, in addition to the prison time he had served.

