Garth Drabinsky’s plan to set up his own company presents no risk to the investing public because it would be a private firm structured for tax efficiency, according to a long-time friend and tax lawyer.

Norman Bacal, a retired tax lawyer who is now a trustee of a trust set up for Mr. Drabinsky’s family members, told an Ontario Securities Commission hearing that his friend should have the right to set up a corporate structure for his business interests because it would lower his tax rate. Without a corporate structure, Mr. Drabinsky’s income from his work as a theatrical producer will be taxed at the higher personal tax rate, Mr. Bacal said.

“The whole thing is purely personal within the family unit,” he said. “I can’t see how the investing public would be impacted one way or the other.”

Mr. Bacal testified on behalf of Mr. Drabinsky, who is facing an OSC hearing this week to consider penalties for his role in conducting a fraud at Livent Inc. in the 1990s.

The live-theatre company, which produced shows such as Phantom of the Opera and Show Boat, collapsed in 1998 after new investors raised concerns about accounting problems. Mr. Drabinsky was convicted of fraud in 2009 and sentenced to five years in prison. Livent co-founder Myron Gottlieb was also convicted and sentenced to four years. Both men have served their sentences.

The OSC is seeking to ban Mr. Drabinsky from trading securities in Ontario and acting as a director or officer of a company, saying his criminal fraud conviction is the basis for banning him from participating in Ontario’s capital markets.

Mr. Drabinsky’s lawyer, Richard Shekter, said Wednesday that his client made a settlement offer to end the case, but it was rejected because the OSC did not agree with his proposals to be allowed to own and manage his own family company and to trade public securities for his retirement accounts.

In opening remarks Wednesday, OSC lawyer Pamela Foy said it would be inappropriate to allow the exceptions Mr. Drabinsky is seeking because he guided the fraud at Livent. She also said he does not need the “carve outs” from the proposed bans in order to earn a living because he has already set up a business structure to work as a creative producer developing new theatre and television shows.

Under the structure, he does not own the production company and works as an employee who draws a salary based on profits and royalties the projects earn.

Mr. Shekter, however, told the OSC hearing panel that Mr. Drabinsky needs more flexibility to direct a family company so it can be structured to minimize tax costs, arguing there is no danger to the public or the capital markets if he owns or trades shares of a private company.

Under cross-examination Thursday by Ms. Foy, Mr. Bacal acknowledged Mr. Drabinsky has been able to pursue theatre and television projects under his current restrictions.

The current corporate structure was designed to meet Mr. Drabinsky’s parole conditions after his release from jail, ensuring he doesn’t own or control a company or manage finances. Theatre production company Teatro Proscenium LP, which raises money from investors to stage shows, has a contract to receive creative services from Ambassador Entertainment Inc., which is owned by the Drabinsky family trust on behalf of his wife and children. Mr. Drabinsky is paid as an employee of Ambassador.

Ms. Foy asked Mr. Bacal why the family trust structure was created and why Mr. Drabinsky couldn’t just work directly as a consultant to Teatro Proscenium. Mr. Bacal said he wasn’t involved in creating the family trust, but said it appears to be structured for efficient tax and estate planning.

“There’s no reason this structure can’t continue?” Ms. Foy asked.

Mr. Bacal said she was correct. He also said Mr. Drabinsky is a “changed man” who is more humble and more spiritual than he was at the time of the Livent fraud.

“Just listening to his life philosophy, I see somebody who I don’t believe is any threat to the public.”

Retired University of Toronto economics professor Lawrence Smith also testified on Mr. Drabinsky’s behalf Thursday, saying he has been friends with Mr. Drabinsky for 15 or 16 years and invested in his Sousatzka stage production, which opens for previews on Saturday.

He also said he has lent Mr. Drabinsky about $250,000 in varying sums over the years and Mr. Drabinsky has always repaid the money. Mr. Drabinsky currently owes just $31,000 from a recent loan of $100,000, Mr. Smith said.

Mr. Drabinsky has become a “much more sensitive person” since his conviction, Mr. Smith said, and is very remorseful for his actions at Livent.

He said Mr. Drabinsky should not face restrictions on speaking to future investors about shows he is producing, because his involvement is a key factor for those willing to provide seed funding.

“He’s the one who has the creative vision and ideas of how things are coming together,” Mr. Smith said.

Mr. Shekter has said he plans to call seven witnesses to testify on Mr. Drabinsky’s behalf this week, including businessman Geoff Beattie, who has invested in Sousatzka. He will also call former CBC executive Richard Stursberg, who is now CEO of Teatro Proscenium Inc., which is producing Sousatzka, and said he plans to call former federal Court of Appeal justice Allen Linden.

Mr. Gottlieb reached a settlement with the OSC in 2013 that included a 15-year ban on trading securities, but he was allowed an exception for his own registered retirement savings plan. Livent co-accused Gordon Eckstein, who was senior vice-president of finance at the company, reached a settlement with the OSC in 2014 that included a lifetime ban from serving as a director or officer of a company, but he was allowed an exception to continue serving as an officer of the company he has worked for since 2003.

