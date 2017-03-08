Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Dream Payments’ executive team Long Van, left, Chad Whitaker, Christian Ali, Brent Ho-Young and Jordan Cohen. (Handout)
Toronto fintech startup Dream Payments Corp. has landed a key financing from Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and will roll out a landmark partnership with banking giant JPMorgan Chase this month as it positions itself to be a friend, rather than a foe, of the industry’s established giants.

Fairfax’s venture-capital arm, FairVentures, is kicking in half of a $10-million Series-A financing by Dream, one of a handful of investments the insurance conglomerate has made since it began formally backing startups a year ago. Other investors include past backer Real Ventures and the Connecticut state government’s innovation-funding arm, which awarded Dream with an $1.5-million (U.S.) equity investment for winning a state pitch competition last year to finance its expansion into the United States.

