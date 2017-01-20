U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw from the North American free-trade-agreement and impose a “big border tax.” His proposed policies would hit the three top U.S. trading partners, Canada, Mexico and China, hard. But they would also have negative implications for the 38 states whose key foreign markets for goods and services are those same three countries.
Canada was the United States’ largest goods export market in 2015. U.S. goods exports to Canada amounted to $280-billion.
Top categories: vehicles ($48-billion), machinery ($43-billion), electrical machinery ($25-billion), mineral fuels ($21-billion), and plastics ($13-billion).
Canada was the United States’ second-largest supplier of goods imports in 2015. U.S. goods imports from Canada amounted to $295-billion.
Top categories: mineral fuels ($70-billion), vehicles ($55-billion), machinery ($20-billion), other ($14-billion), and plastics ($11-billion).
