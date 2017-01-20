Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Traffic approaches the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont. (GEOFF ROBINS For The Globe and Mail)
Traffic approaches the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont. (GEOFF ROBINS For The Globe and Mail)

ECONOMY

A look at the U.S.’s biggest trade partners, state by state Add to ...

CARRIE COCKBURN

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw from the North American free-trade-agreement and impose a “big border tax.” His proposed policies would hit the three top U.S. trading partners, Canada, Mexico and China, hard. But they would also have negative implications for the 38 states whose key foreign markets for goods and services are those same three countries.

Canada was the United States’ largest goods export market in 2015. U.S. goods exports to Canada amounted to $280-billion.
Top categories: vehicles ($48-billion), machinery ($43-billion), electrical machinery ($25-billion), mineral fuels ($21-billion), and plastics ($13-billion).


Canada was the United States’ second-largest supplier of goods imports in 2015. U.S. goods imports from Canada amounted to $295-billion.
Top categories: mineral fuels ($70-billion), vehicles ($55-billion), machinery ($20-billion), other ($14-billion), and plastics ($11-billion).




Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular