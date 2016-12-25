When Alberta decided to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, the owner of a Calgary wine bar knew she had to change her business model.

Like many in the restaurant industry, Phoebe Fung had already faced high staff turnaround. Staff would get trained only to leave after less than a year.

With the province’s minimum wage rising almost 50 per cent over a four-year period, Ms. Fung decided to look for workers who would make a longer commitment – people who wanted a career in the restaurant industry.

