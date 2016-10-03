The government of Austria seemed to find common ground on a free-trade agreement between the European Union and Canada on Monday as Chancellor Christian Kern, who has criticized the pact in the past, saying negotiations were on the right track.

Mr. Kern’s opposition to the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with Canada – which is seen as a test for an EU-U.S. trade deal – had been met by fervent praise for the deal from his conservative Vice-Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner, who is also the country’s federal Minister of the Economy.

The Austrian government’s split mirrors Europe-wide debates about transatlantic-free-trade deals in which anti-globalisation groups see standards at risk while supporters hope for more jobs and export revenues.

Canada’s International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland and her EU counterparts agreed on legally binding declaration in late September to clarify the points which sparked public concerns.

Mr. Kern said the government’s “legal demands” would be met if a new system which allows companies to sue governments in investment courts not provisionally enter into force, but rather be subjected to approval by national parliaments, and on the condition that national governments be given the authority to determine which services were considered “public.”

Mr. Kern had voiced earlier concern that the deal could allow companies to challenge public policies if they felt regulations put them at a disadvantage and that they might harm social and environmental standards in Europe.

“There is thus no further obstacle to a joint Austrian government line,” Vice-Chancellor Mitterlehner said. “This is a reasonable way for the export nation Austria.”

EU ministers are expected to convene an extraordinary meeting on Oct. 18, allowing the passage of a deal to coincide with a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Brussels on Oct. 27. It could provisionally enter force early next year.

