Canadian economy will take a “material” hit from a protectionist Trump administration, although the scale is unknown: Bank of Canada.

Key rate kept unchanged at 0.5 per cent, where it’s been since mid-2015.

The recent rebound in the Canadian dollar is holding back exports, while momentum is shifting to the service sector.

The Bank of Canada says the country’s economy will take a “material” hit from a more protectionist United States under Donald Trump, but the central bank isn’t ready to quantify the potential damage.

The central bank and governor Stephen Poloz are in wait-and-see mode, opting Wednesday to leave the bank’s key interest rate unchanged at 0.5 per cent in the face unusual uncertainty emanating from the U.S.

The bank “will continue to assess the impact of ongoing developments, mindful of the significant uncertainties weighing on the outlook,” according to a statement, issued two days before Mr. Trump is slated to be sworn in as U.S. President.

What does the Trump era mean for Canada? A guide to what’s coming

Subscribers: Will history be the greatest enemy of Trumponomics?

When is Trump the president? Your guide to the U.S. inauguration

Among the most worrisome unknowns is the threat of protectionist measures in the U.S. – Canada’s largest trading partner. Mr. Trump has warned of a “massive” border tax and an overhaul of the North American free trade deal.

“Beneath a steady-as-she-goes decision lies a great deal of concern for the Bank of Canada,” Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Brian DePratto pointed out in a research note. “First and foremost is the possibility of protectionist measures that would have a ’material’ negative impact on Canada.”

The central bank’s latest forecast, released Wednesday, assumes the Trump administration and the Republican-held Congress will push through significant personal and business tax cuts, which on balance will give Canada’s economy a modest lift.

But the bank readily acknowledged that its modestly upgraded outlook for the Canadian economy does not reflect “the full range” of possible U.S. policy changes – most notably the potential damage from greater protectionism.

“Prospective protectionist trade measures in the United States would have material consequences for Canadian investment and exports,” the bank said bluntly in its quarterly monetary policy report.

The bank pointed out in its forecast that a “protectionist tilt” is already evident in the U.S., warning that the damage to exports and investment could be significant, particularly if Canada and other countries retaliate with trade barriers of their own.

“In a more adverse scenario, the process of globalization – and notably the development of global value chains, which has underpinned world growth in recent decades – could go into reverse,” the report added.

Overall, the bank has modestly upgraded its forecast of gross domestic product to 1.3 per in 2016 and 2.1 per cent in 2017, compared to projections of 1.1 per cent and 2 per cent respectively in its October forecast. It expects growth of 2.1 per cent in 2018, unchanged from its previous forecast. The bank GDP forecast is roughly in line with private sector estimates.

The bank says the U.S. economy will grow faster – 1.6 per cent in 2016 and 2.2 per cent in 2017 – buoyed by tax cuts that could add as much as 0.5 percentage-points to growth by the end of 2018.

Overall, however, the bank’s forecast for Canada is little changed. Nor has the bank changed its assessment that the economy is on track to regain full capacity “around mid-2018.”

The central bank said the recent jump in the Canadian dollar – up roughly 3 per cent this year to about 76 cents (U.S.) – is “exacerbating ongoing competitive challenges and muting the outlook for exports.”

Many economists say a U.S. border tax and other protectionist measures could quickly change the narrative, sending the loonie sharply lower and taking an even larger bite out of exports. Nearly three quarters of the goods Canada exports go to the U.S.

In its statement, the Bank of Canada said the global economy is strengthening “largely as expected” and that the price of oil and other commodities have risen.

Canada, however, continues to operate with “material excess slack,” including in the labor market. And while the negative effects of the earlier commodities price slump are easing, the bank said Canadians will continue to endure lingering “negative wealth and income effects.”

The bank also highlighted the growing contribution of the service sector, which it said will “underpin” job growth, household incomes and consumption going forward.

It also acknowledged that inflation remains below its 2-per-cent target, dragged down by lower food prices.

The bank mulled a possible rate cut as recently as last October. But most economists expect the bank’s next move to be a rate hike, although not for a year or more. That creates widening divergence on monetary policy with the U.S., where the Federal Reserve is expected to continue to force up borrowing costs.

The Bank of Canada also said Wednesday that it has recalibrated its forecasting tools to more accurately predict export trends. The bank has struggled in recent years by consistently overestimating the contribution of exports to GDP growth – largely because Canada isn’t getting as much of a boost from U.S. growth as it has historically. The changes will incorporate a larger disconnect between the Canadian and U.S. economies in the future.

Report Typo/Error