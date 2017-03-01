The Bank of Canada is continuing to play it cautious as it weighs the impact of tepid economic growth at home and the threat of protectionist tax and trade policies in the United States.

The central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged Tuesday at 0.5 per cent – where it’s been since July, 2015.

“The bank’s governing council remains attentive to the impact of significant uncertainties weighing on the outlook,” the bank said in an unusually terse four-paragraph rate-setting announcement.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz has insisted in recent months that a rate cut remains “on the table.” But many economists are convinced the bank’s next move will be a rate increase as the economy improves.

The statement acknowledges that economic conditions have improved. Consumer prices perked up in January and that growth in the final three months of last year “may have been slightly stronger than expected.”

Bank of Montreal economist Benjamin Reitzes said the statement is a “placeholder” by the central bank, designed to keep downward pressure on both the Canadian dollar and bond yields. “The Bank of Canada is just waiting and watching at this point,” he said.

Many economists expect fourth-quarter growth figures – due out Thursday – will show the economy grew at an annual rate of more than 2 per cent, or well above the Bank of Canada’s forecast of 1.5 per cent.

But the bank pointed to a number of offsetting factors. The statement said January’s 2.1-per-cent jump in the consumer price index is likely only temporary, driven higher by new carbon pricing measures in Ontario and Alberta. The statement also pointed out that exports are still facing “competitive challenges” and that the job market is struggling with slow growth in wages and hours worked.

The result is “persistent economic slack in Canada, in contrast to the United States,” according to the bank.

Highlighting the gap in Canadian and U.S. growth prospects is seen by many analysts as the bank’s way of discouraging a runup in the Canadian dollar, now at roughly 75 cents (U.S.). A lower dollar makes Canadian exports more competitive.

Canadian businesses are bracing for the potential negative fallout from whatever U.S. President Donald Trump and Congress do on trade and taxes. There are proposals for a border adjustment tax that would penalize foreign goods, a lower U.S. corporate tax rate, new “Buy American” restrictions and renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement. All of this could inhibit exports to the U.S., the market for three-quarters of Canadian goods exports.

“We have had no clarity on the major threat to Canada’s outlook: rising U.S. protectionism and the application of a potential border-adjustment tax,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Mark Chandler said in a research note.

The Bank of Canada’s next rate-setting date is April 12. The bank will also issue its next quarterly forecasts at that time.

