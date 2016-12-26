British Columbia’s economy is forecast to experience slower growth in 2017, after playing the starring role in Canada for two consecutive years.

In 2015 and 2016, British Columbia saw bustling Canada-Asia trade in the Port of Vancouver, robust population gains and a tourism upswing. A flurry of film and TV productions, as well as a thriving technology and software sector, also contributed to British Columbia’s bragging rights as the fastest-growing provincial economy for two years running.

