Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Canadian flag flies on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (© Blair Gable / Reuters)
The Canadian flag flies on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (© Blair Gable / Reuters)

Canada's deficit widens in October with higher benefit payments Add to ...

OTTAWA — Reuters

Published

Last updated

The Canadian government posted a wider budget deficit in October compared to a year ago as increased spending on benefits for families and the unemployed offset higher revenue, the Finance Department said on Friday.

Canada saw a deficit of $1.53-billion in October, wider than the deficit of $940-million it saw in October 2015.

For the fiscal year that began in April, the government saw a gap of $9.34-billion compared to a surplus of $635-million in the same period last year.

Program expenses increased 15 per cent in October, due to higher costs of benefits to seniors, the unemployed and families. Children’s benefits were up 29.2 per cent after the government revamped its program in July.

Revenue rose 11.3 per cent on higher revenue from personal and corporate income taxes.

The government plans to run deficits over the next few years as it spends on infrastructure to help boost the economy. In November, the government updated its fiscal position, forecasting a budget deficit of $25.1-billion in the fiscal year 2016-17.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular