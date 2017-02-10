Canadian job growth unexpectedly surged for a second month in a row in January, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday, as employment gains in the service sector helped the labour market build on its momentum from the latter part of 2016.

The economy added 48,300 jobs last month, handily exceeding economists’ expectations for employment growth to be unchanged. That pushed the unemployment rate down to 6.8 per cent from 6.9 per cent, even as the participation rate edged up to 65.9 per cent.

The number of full-time positions picked up by 15,800, though that was outpaced by a 32,400 increase in part-time work.

Canada saw strong jobs growth in the second half of 2016 as the economy began recovering from the worst of the oil price shock. However, much of the growth came from part-time work, suggested a deterioration in job quality. Economists expect full-time work to be stronger this year.

The service sector added a total of 42,600 jobs in January, led by a 20,500 increase in the finance, insurance and real estate industry. There was also increased hiring in the transportation and warehousing, and business and support services sectors.

The goods producing sector created just 5,600 jobs last month, with much of that coming from a 5,200 increase in construction. The natural resources sector, which was hit hard by lower commodity prices over the past two years, added 2,500 positions.

