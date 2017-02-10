Canada created 48,000 jobs in January, defying expectations for employment losses as new positions in the service sector helped fuel the country’s job growth.

The jobless rate eased to 6.8 per cent from 6.9 per cent in December, according to Statistics Canada’s monthly jobs report released on Friday.

Employers created 15,800 full-time positions and 32,400 part-time spots, continuing last year’s shift toward part-time work. In the 12 months to January, Canada has created 86,200 full-time jobs and 190,000 part-time spots.

For subscribers: Job shift: How older Canadians are leading a part-time revolution

Related: Shift to part-time hiring sparks concerns; Alberta jobless rate spikes

Read more: For young Canadians, a new reality: dealing with ‘job churn’

Nowhere is the part-time trend more prevalent than in oil producing Alberta, where employers eliminated 24,000 full-time positions in January and created 25,000 part-time jobs. Over the year, the province lost 30,700 full-time spots, as employers continue to grapple with the fallout from the oil slump.

Alberta’s jobless rate rose to 8.8 per cent from 8.5 per cent.

Across the country, the services-producing sector rose by 42,600 positions thanks to new jobs in finance, insurance and real estate. The goods-producing sector increased by 5,600 jobs, with the hard hit natural resources industry eking out 2,500 new positions.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had forecast a loss of 10,000 positions and an unemployment rate of 6.9 per cent. January’s job gains marked the second consecutive month that Canada bucked forecasts for job losses.

Report Typo/Error