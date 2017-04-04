Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Vehicles stop at custom booths while entering the U.S. from the tunnel coming under the Detroit river from Windsor, Ont. (REBECCA COOK/REUTERS)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Canada posted a trade deficit for February, defying the expectations of economists who had predicted a surplus.Statistics Canada says the country ran a $972-million trade deficit for the month as exports fell and imports edged higher.

Economists had expected a surplus of $500-million, according to Thomson Reuters.

Exports in February declined 2.4 per cent to $45.3-billion after reaching a record high in January.

Imports in February gained 0.6 per cent to $46.3-billion.

Canada’s trade surplus with the United States increased to $4.5-billion in February from $4.4-billion in January.

The country’s trade deficit with countries other than the U.S. increased to $5.4-billion for February compared with $4.0-billion in January.

