Canada posted a third consecutive monthly trade surplus in January for the first time in more than two years as exports in the crucial auto sector rebounded, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

The $807-million surplus slightly exceeded analysts’ forecasts of a $700-million positive balance. Statscan revised December’s surplus sharply lower to $447-million from an initial $923-million.

The last time Canada recorded trade surpluses for three months in a row was the period between July and September 2014.

In January, exports rose by 0.5 per cent while volumes expanded by 1.0 per cent.

Exports of motor vehicles and parts rose by 7.7 per cent after falling by 6.7 per cent in December while shipments of canola jumped by 38.4 per cent on demand from China. Imports slipped by 0.3 per cent on lower imports of metal and non-metallic mineral products.

Exports to the United States, which accounted for 74.6 per cent of all Canadian exports in January, grew by 2.3 per cent while imports rose by 0.3 per cent.

As a result, Canada’s trade surplus with the United States grew to $4.52-billion from $3.82-billion in December.

