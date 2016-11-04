Canada added an unexpected 44,000 jobs in October, as a surge in part-time positions offset a drop in full-time work.

From September to October, part-time employment jumped by 67,000 spots and full-time fell by 23,000, according to Statistics Canada’s monthly labour report. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had forecast a loss of 15,000 positions.

Part-time work has underpinned the country’s job creation over the past 12 months. Of the 140,000 new positions, 124,000 are part time.

The shift to part-time work is reflected in one key cohort – men who are in their prime working age of between 25 and 54.

This group has suffered a staggering loss of 63,000 full-time positions over the year, though have gained 36,000 part-time jobs.

Despite the uneven job gains, economists called October’s labour report positive given it was the third consecutive month of positive employment.

Last month, jobs were added in construction, wholesale, retail trade, as well as the hard-hit natural resources sector.

The jobless rate remained at 7 per cent, as expected.

