The value of Canadian wholesale trade fell by 1.2 per cent in September from August, pulled down in part by lower sales in machinery, equipment and supplies, Statistics Canada said. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA — Reuters

The value of Canadian wholesale trade unexpectedly fell by 1.2 per cent in September from August, dropping for the first time in six months after a series of strong gains, Statistics Canada data indicated on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a 0.4 per cent month-on-month advance. Sales fell in five of the seven subsectors, representing 65 per cent of total wholesale sales, and in volume terms sank by 1.5 per cent.

Machinery, equipment and supplies recorded the largest sales decline in dollar terms, dropping by 4.0 per cent. The miscellaneous subsector fell by 3.1 per cent as sales of agricultural supplies shrank by 8.0 per cent.

Motor vehicles and parts – the largest subsector in dollar terms – grew by 0.7 per cent as sales of motor vehicles increased by 2.2 per cent to reach a record high.

Wholesale trade fell in every one of the 10 provinces, with Ontario, Quebec and Alberta accounting for 82 per cent of the overall decrease. After three record-setting months, Ontario posted a 0.7 per cent decline.

