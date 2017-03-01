Canada’s current account deficit in the fourth quarter narrowed sharply to $10.73-billion, its lowest in more than five years, thanks largely to rising exports, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $9.75-billion deficit. The shortfall was the lowest since $10.17-billion recorded in the third quarter of 2011.

For 2016 as a whole, the current account deficit hit a second consecutive annual high, edging up to $67.70-billion from $67.55-billion in 2015.

The balance on international trade in goods in the fourth quarter posted a surplus of $793-million, the first since the third quarter of 2014.

Exports, a key part of the Bank of Canada’s economic outlook, jumped by $6.29-billion to $136.55-billion. Energy products were the major contributor to export growth, benefiting from both higher prices and volumes.

The deficit on trade in services dipped slightly to $5.46-billion while foreign investment in Canadian securities totaled $33.26-billion.

