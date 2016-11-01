Canada’s economy grew by 0.2 per cent in August, due in part to a surge in potash mining and oil extraction.

This marked the third consecutive month that the natural resources sector expanded, recovering after wildfires in Alberta temporarily shut down some oil sands production in the spring.

The gross domestic product growth met analyst expectations. Statistics Canada revised July’s GDP down to 0.4 per cent from 0.5 per cent.

“August GDP provided more evidence that Canada was en route to a hefty third quarter, “ Avery Shenfeld, chief economist with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in a note.

But Mr. Shenfeld said let's not forget that this came after a drop in the second quarter, when the economy shrank amid the fires in oil centric Fort McMurray.

Goods-producing industries increased 0.7 per cent in August, while manufacturing output rose 0.3 per cent. Utilities grew by 2.4 per cent, as heatwaves in eastern Canada pumped up demand for electricity.

On the downside, the finance and insurance sectors shrank by 0.2 per cent, the first decline since last November.

