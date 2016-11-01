Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Work being done on a condominium construction site in Toronto. (Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail)
Work being done on a condominium construction site in Toronto. (Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail)

Canada’s economy grows as resource-sector rebound continues Add to ...

Rachelle Younglai - ECONOMICS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canada’s economy grew by 0.2 per cent in August, due in part to a surge in potash mining and oil extraction.

This marked the third consecutive month that the natural resources sector expanded, recovering after wildfires in Alberta temporarily shut down some oil sands production in the spring.

The gross domestic product growth met analyst expectations. Statistics Canada revised July’s GDP down to 0.4 per cent from 0.5 per cent.

“August GDP provided more evidence that Canada was en route to a hefty third quarter, “ Avery Shenfeld, chief economist with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in a note.

Related: Is Canada’s economy breaking free of its ‘staples trap’?

Related: How to diversify an economy: Four lessons for Canada

Read more: Out of Alberta: The shakeup in Canada’s labour force

But Mr. Shenfeld said let's not forget that this came after a drop in the second quarter, when the economy shrank amid the fires in oil centric Fort McMurray.

Goods-producing industries increased 0.7 per cent in August, while manufacturing output rose 0.3 per cent. Utilities grew by 2.4 per cent, as heatwaves in eastern Canada pumped up demand for electricity.

On the downside, the finance and insurance sectors shrank by 0.2 per cent, the first decline since last November.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Rachelle Younglai on Twitter: @rachyounglai

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trudeau inks Canada-EU trade agreement he calls a 'good deal' (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog