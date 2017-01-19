Canadian manufacturing sales rebounded in November, jumping by 1.5 per cent from October on increases in the primary metal, petroleum and coal industries, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 1.0 per cent increase from October, when sales dropped by 0.6 per cent. The month-on-month rise was the biggest since the 1.6 per cent advance last April.

Sales were up in 14 of the 21 industries, representing 68 per cent of manufacturing revenue. In volume terms, sales increased by 1.2 per cent.

Primary metal manufacturing sales rose by 9.1 per cent after two months of declines, while petroleum and coal product sales expanded by 3.7 per cent as a number of oil refineries returned to full production after maintenance and retooling work.

Sales in the chemical manufacturing industry rose 3.4 per cent, the fifth increase in six months.

Nine of Canada’s 10 provinces posted gains, led by Quebec and Alberta.

